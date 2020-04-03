Kelsey Wells Sizzles In Skintight Activewear & Reveals Her Love Of Pickle Juice In Latest Instagram Update

The fitness model looked stunning in her revealing activewear.

On Friday, April 3, American fitness model Kelsey Wells uploaded a sizzling snap on Instagram.

In the photo, the founder of the PWR program is seen striking a powerful pose in her kitchen. She stood with her shoulders back and jutted out her hips, as she flexed her impressive arm muscles. Kelsey gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

She sizzled in a workout set that consisted of a neon green sports bra with a black band and a pair of coordinating leggings. The skintight activewear accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection. Kelsey accessorized the sporty look with stud earrings, a white Apple Watch, and a sparkling ring.

For the photo, the mother-of-one pulled back her long locks in a top knot bun. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the fitness trainer revealed that she enjoys drinking pickle juice and proceeded to ask her followers if they were also fans of the unusual beverage. She explained that NBA star Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz and his wife, fellow athlete, Renae Ingles mentioned Kelsey’s habit on a recent episode of their podcast, Ingles Insight. She also implied that her husband, Ryan, does not believe that consuming pickle juice is even “semi-common.”

Many of Kelsey’s followers flocked to comments section to answer her question, including Joe Ingles.

“DISGUSTING!!!! @kelseywells but we need @renaeingles to try & @rpwells [Ryan Wells] to try vegemite,” wrote the Australian basketball player.

“I drink it all the time! It’s so good! I started buying pickle-ice on amazon [sic]. Frozen pickle juice popsicle!” added another commenter.

“Love pickle juice! We would make pickle snow cones in the summer,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 28,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Kelsey has flaunted her fantastic physique on social media. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to upload Instagram posts that show her in revealing workout gear. Earlier this week, she posted a tantalizing picture, in which she wore a brown sports bra and matching, high-rise bike shorts. That photo has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.