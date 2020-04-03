Curvy Model Mia Sand Shows Off Fit Physique In Yellow Workout Set

Mia Sand stunned her Instagram fans and followers on Friday, April 3, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a bright workout set that put her curves fully on display.

In the photo, the Danish fitness model was seen striking a powerful pose in front of a whitewashed brick wall. Sand faced the camera while taking her right hand to her hair. Her head was turned to the left as she directed her gaze down and opened her lips, putting on a focused facial expression.

The curvy model wore a bright yellow two-piece workout set. Her top featured long sleeves and extended just past her sternum, leaving Sand’s stomach on display. One of the sleeves and the neckline included mesh detailing that added texture to the set.

Sand teamed her top with a pair of matching leggings that sat right at the navel, hugging her midsection closely. The yoga pants also featured the mesh details in the thighs. According to the tags she added to the post, her set was from Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Attracting more than 33,700 likes and upwards of 420 comments in short order, the photo proved to be popular with her fans and followers. Users of the social media platform to rave about her good looks and also to engage with her caption, in which she listed tips for staying active during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I swear by the first one!! [heart-eyes emoji] [flexed bicep emoji] it’s better to do even little workouts than to do nothing,” one user added, including a 100-mark emoji at the end of the comment.

“Well, I’ve never felt as motivated to workout as I do now. Theres nothing else to do [four laughing-crying emoji] You look beautiful love,” replied another fan, topping the message with a red heart and several faces blowing a heart kiss.

“Yep. Super helpful. Especially the putting on our gym clothes. I’m waking up and doing that first thing in order to activate my mind and body to sweat,” a third one chimed in, pairing the message with water droplets emoji.

“You are such an aspiration!” another one added, topping the reply with a heart-eyes emoji.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Sand recently underwent lipo surgery, and she has been sharing her progress with her Instagram fans. The model previously shared a slideshow that included a snapshot of herself three weeks after jetting off to Turkey for the procedure.