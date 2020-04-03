NeNe Leakes Denies Ever Calling Kenya Moore’s Daughter A ‘Buffalo’ In Latest ‘RHOA’ Clip

NeNe Leakes is addressing one of Kenya Moore’s claims against her on the next episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to Hollywood Life, the aftermath of the housewives’ trip to Greece will be addressed on RHOA, which airs on Sunday, April 5. In a clip from the upcoming episode, NeNe returns home to share her side of her epic fight with her nemesis.

NeNe is talking to her husband, Gregg Leakes, in the scene and shares with him how she thinks the trip turned south. Although she didn’t want to argue with Kenya while they were on vacation, NeNe felt she had to defend herself.

She said that Kenya’s allegations that NeNe referred to her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, as a “buffalo” in Season 11 was one of the issues she continued to have with Kenya and was a factor in their fight. Kenya claimed that NeNe made the comment while she was pregnant and had attended Cynthia Bailey’s Seagrams launch party.

“She tried to say, ‘Well, you called my child a buffalo.’ She knows I am not referring to her child,” NeNe told Gregg. “She knows I was referring to her because that very night that she’s speaking of I said hi to her, she didn’t speak, and I was like, ‘F*ck it. She must be having a f*cking buffalo.’ You know what I’m saying?”

NeNe then told Gregg that, in addition to her feeling as if Kenya was lying about her buffalo comment, she believes the former beauty queen is a hypocrite. Viewers of RHOA know that, prior to the Greece trip, Kenya and her husband, Marc Daly, announced they were spending some time apart. Due to her possible separation, the ladies didn’t talk much about Kenya and Marc’s possible separation.

This apparently didn’t sit well with NeNe, who shared with Gregg that Kenya has delved into her co-stars’ personal lives throughout her time on the show.

“B*tch, have you forgot you talked about everybody’s marriage? You talked about people’s children. You’ve been involved in people’s relationship, but when it’s done to you, it’s off-limits,” NeNe pointed out.

During their fight, NeNe was accused by Kenya of attempting to spit popcorn on her. In her side of the incident, NeNe informed Gregg that she only threw popcorn at her during their argument. NeNe later addressed the claim and said that she only used the spitting gesture toward Kenya, although she isn’t opposed to actually doing it.

The drama between NeNe and Kenya has only escalated throughout the season. NeNe has also been feuding with several other housewives, including Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille.