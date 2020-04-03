Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Curves In A Barely There Tie-Dye Mini Dress

Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a smoking hot update in which she showcased her curves in a tie-dye mini dress. Abby didn’t include a geotag on her sexy post, but the picture was taken outside. A large tree was visible in the background, with a vibrant blue sky peeking through. Abby stood beside an open car with a luxurious-looking black interior.

Though the car itself featured a neutral color palette, Abby’s ensemble was anything but neutral. She rocked a tie-dye dress that incorporated tones of green, blue, pink, yellow and more. The dress had long sleeves that covered up Abby’s arms, but also featured a low-cut neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

The dress had a form-fitting silhouette that clung to Abby’s toned body, skimming along her toned stomach and back before ending just a few inches down her thighs. The dress itself was a mini length, showing off plenty of her incredible legs, but it also featured a slit on one side that exposed nearly her entire leg.

Abby kept the accessories simple, adding a pale pink baseball cap over top of her long blond locks, which cascaded down her back in voluminous curls.

In the picture, the stunner had both hands raised, one moving to adjust the brim of her baseball cap, and the other shifting her hair. Her face was obscured by the shadow that the cap’s bill cast on her features, but the sunlight illuminated her bronzed skin, giving her a golden glow. She paired the post with a simple caption wishing her followers well, and she also confessed that the colorful dress made her feel “Happy.”

Abby’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 6,900 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to shower her with praise, and the post also received 239 comments.

“Perfection in a dress my love,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Where’s the dress from!? It’s incredible,” another follower added.

“Makes all of us very happy as well,” another fan said, referencing Abby’s caption.

“That dress on your gorgeous body absolutely flawless my love,” another commented.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby gave her followers a bit of a peek at how she gets her toned physique. She shared a close-up snap that showcased her fit body, and had her face cropped out. She rocked a pair of neon orange shorts and a red crop top that exposed some underboob in the sizzling shot.