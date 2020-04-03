Laurence Bédard Stuns In Lacy White Lingerie And Asks Fans A Question About Love

Laurence was posing in the kitchen.

Canadian model Laurence Bédard flaunted her fit figure in a feminine lacy lingerie set, and she asked her fans to ponder a question about love and undergarments.

On Friday, Laurence took to Instagram to share a stunning modeling snapshot with her 2.8 million followers. She was pictured posing in her sparkling clean kitchen, and she was wearing a bra and underwear set that matched her mostly-white setting. Her bra top was constructed out of delicate floral lace. The garment had wide scalloped edges around its low neckline, and it featured V-shaped strap accents that curved up over her voluptuous breasts. The straps were attached to the center of her bra’s bust and its shoulder straps, which were both adorned with two tiny ribbon bows.

Laurence’s matching bottoms had a V-shaped front with cutouts on the sides that exposed portions of the massive tattoo on her torso. She was also wearing a lacy garter belt with a thick elastic waistband that covered up her bellybutton. The band circled the model right below the smallest part of her waist, which highlighted the size differential between her slim waist and elegantly curved hips. The bright white of Laurence’s lingerie stood out against the dark ink of the artwork that covered her tan skin.

Laurence’s footwear was a pair of black ankle strap heels that left most of the tattoos on the tops of her feet exposed. She was wearing her chin-length blond bob down with a slight wave, and she was reaching up to touch the back of her hair with her left hand.

The model’s beauty look included eye shadow in soft earthy tones, winged eyeliner, curled eyelashes with a generous coat of mascara, and a shimmery nude lip. She was standing next to her kitchen island with her right hand on its shiny white marble counter top.

Laurence was posing with her right ankle crossed in front of her left, which slightly elongated her shapely legs.

The model didn’t reveal where she got her lingerie from, but it was a similar design to the red lace set from Fashion Nova that she was pictured wearing in previous steamy Instagram snap. Laurence’s post included a thought-provoking caption about love and how it relates to women’s boudoir fashion choices.

Over the span of an hour, Laurence’s photo racked up over 34,000 likes. Much to the delight of her Instagram followers, she interacted with a lucky few in the comments section.

“Mmm what do you have to eat,” read one remark, which was likely inspired by the location of Laurence’s photo shoot.

The model responded with a toilet paper roll emoji.

“Do u wake up looking that good?” another fan asked.

“Helllll nah. I look like a troll doll you know those vintage little doll with crazy hair. Yep,” read Laurence’s reply.