Donald Trump ‘Took A Gamble’ Coronavirus Would Slow In Warmer Weather And Ignored Dire Warnings, Report Says

In the early days of the coronavirus’s spread into the United States, Donald Trump decided to go with an unproven hope that it would fade in warmer weather and ignored more dire warnings from experts, a new report claims.

CNN reporter Jim Acosta cited a Trump adviser who worked with White House officials on the president’s public messaging around the coronavirus outbreak, who said that Trump “took a gamble” that the virus would dissipate in warmer weather and pushed back against those issuing more serious assessments about it.

“He took a gamble and got it wrong,” Acosta cited the adviser in a Twitter post this week.

Trump had been widely criticized for early statements that downplayed the coronavirus, including a prediction when there were 15 known cases in the United States that the number would soon be going down to zero. The opposite has since happened, with the virus spreading quickly across the country and a total of more than 275,000 confirmed cases.

One of those early predictions from Trump was that the coronavirus would behave like the more common influenza virus and subside in warmer months. As MarketWatch noted, Trump made this statement during a campaign rally in New Hampshire in early March and then reiterated it when speaking to a group of governors.

“The virus that we’re talking about having to do, a lot of people think that goes away in April, with the heat, as the heat comes in, typically that will go away in April,” Trump said.

As the MarketWatch report noted, the World Health Organization had already said on March 5 that there was no evidence to show that the coronavirus would subside in warmer weather, and many pointed out that it was also spreading in Australia, which was in late summer when the first cases were reported.

The CNN report is not the first to accuse Trump of ignoring warnings about the severity of the novel coronavirus. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump was advised to warn the public about the dangers of the COVID-19 outbreak but delayed in doing so. A report from Politico noted that top White House advisers warned that there could be sharp political circumstances for Trump if he bungled the handling of the outbreak.

“If tonight isn’t Trump saying, ‘This is bad and could get very worse, you need to take every precaution necessary,’ then he can kiss a second term goodbye,” an administration official reportedly said before the president’s second Oval Office address regarding the coronavirus.

But Trump did not heed the advice, instead delivering what the report called “hastily arranged remarks” that he would be banning all travel from Europe and that health insurers had decided to cover all coronavirus treatments for free — both misstatements that the White House had to quickly correct after the speech.