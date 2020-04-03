Polina Malinovskaya Rocks Silky Orange Bikini & Confesses She’s Already ‘Bored Tomorrow’

Polina Malinovskaya showed off her fit physique to her 1.3 million-plus Instagram fans with a scandalous bikini-clad shot. The Thursday, April 2 social media post showed the bombshell in a vibrant orange swimsuit. As noted in her caption, COVID-19 and self-isolation is beginning to take a toll on her, and she joked that she’s already bored tomorrow. The model added a broken heart emoji to the end of her post to express her sorrow.

The photo itself showed Malinovskaya on a wooden deck with a matching canopy at her back. Inside, a tan-colored couch sat on top of a light blue tile. She did not share the specifics of her location or whether or not the upload was current or a throwback, but she stunned in a silk orange bikini that highlighted her flawless figure. On her upper half, she slayed in a triangle top with a wide neckline. The piece draped over her shoulders, offering ample cleavage views. The suit also allowed the black ink heart tattoo in the center of her chest to be seen.

Malinovskaya playfully tugged at the bottoms of her suit, drawing attention to her trim waist. The thin silk fabric didn’t offer much coverage, exposing the 21-year-old’s slim thighs. She gazed into the camera with her ice-blue eyes as her hair fell on either side of her shoulders. She let her natural beauty shine through in the shot, wearing a minimal application of makeup.

Malinovskaya lined her brows with filler, creating a bushy effect. She included a small amount of mascara on her long lashes, while the rest of her sun-kissed skin appeared to be untouched. To complete the beachy look, the beauty sported a thin gold bracelet on her right wrist. The update received a ton of attention from her fans, earning over 193,000 likes and 1,000 comments overnight.

“Always bored in this period. I agree with you babe stay safe,” one of her fans wrote, adding a single red heart emoji to their comment.

“What a beautiful looking woman you are and with a body to die for,” a second fan gushed.

“Oh my god, you are so beautiful. This picture made my day,” added another, including five red hearts with their post.

The model has been waiting for the quarantine to end for a while. Last week, she confessed that she desires to go everywhere when this is all over, noting that she will accept any and all travel invitations.