Cynthia Bailey, 53, Reveals That She Uses Facial Filters On Social Media After Posting Makeup-Free Selfie

Cynthia Bailey admits that she enjoys enhancing her beauty for her social media photos.

The model posted a picture on her Instagram page on Thursday, April 2. According to Hollywood Life, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star accepted a challenge on the photo-sharing app. She appears to be sitting outside, as the sun shone down on her skin. In her makeup-free selfie, the 53-year-old model placed one hand on her face and photographed herself giving a closed-mouth smile. She also wore a black beanie for the photo op.

In her caption, Bailey mentioned that the makeup-free snap was in response to a challenge that was crafted by her fellow RHOA cast member, Eva Marcille. Marcille tagged all of the Atlanta housewives — including a current enemy, NeNe Leakes — and encouraged them to join in on the #nomakeup, #WashFaceChallenge. Marcille said in her post that she wanted her cast mates to feel like the best versions of themselves, which was why she requested they didn’t add any makeup or filters.

Although she was her authentic self for the challenge, Bailey admitted that she isn’t a stranger to using filters for her selfies. She admitted that — while she and her fiancé, Mike Hill — are pleased by her appearance, she knows she is always subjected to public scrutiny online.

“Now let me keep it 100, @facetune is my FRIEND!” Bailey said. “I’m 53 years old (always been very transparent about my age), and I am very secure with my looks, however, y’all know y’all can be very critical on the gram. So with that said, I’m not mad at a little tuning, or a filter. In the spirit of embracing my natural beauty, I did not use ANYTHING in this photo,” Bailey continued in her lengthy caption, followed by the hashtags “#nofilter #nofacetune #nolashes #quarantine.”

Many of Bailey’s fans loved her natural selfie. Her post received over 40,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments. The entrepreneur received several comments from her followers who mentioned how amazing her skin looked in the photo. Some even asked for her skincare routine.

In addition to Bailey, fellow housewives Leakes and Kandi Burruss have uploaded makeup-free posts. The positive challenge was refreshing for RHOA‘s fans, who have witnessed drama between the cast members throughout Season 12 of the Bravo series. One day after tagging Leakes in the challenge, Marcille bashed the former Glee actress on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Marcille, who is a co-host on the morning radio show, responded to Leakes’ claims that she should be fired from the show due to her not being a memorable cast member.