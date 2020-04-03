Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Tight Black Leggings

Swedish Instagram sensation Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked a monochromatic black workout ensemble from her very own activewear brand, Ryvelle.

Anna stood outdoors in the shot, and only mentioned Sweden in the geotag of her post, not specifying a particular city. She stood on a large stretch of concrete with several tall evergreen trees and a house visible in the background.

Anna remained the focal point of the shot, and her sculpted curves were on full display in the stunning workout set. The leggings she wore were a high-waisted style that came to well above her belly button, and had a waistband that ended right at her natural waist. The leggings clung to every inch of her toned thighs and calves, showing off her incredible legs to perfection.

She paired the leggings with a long-sleeved black crop top that likewise had a figure-hugging fit. The crop top left an inch or so of skin exposed on her toned stomach, making the ensemble a bit sexier. In the caption of the post, Anna filled her fans in on which pieces exactly she wore from the Ryvelle collection.

Anna’s long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest and shoulders in loose, voluminous waves, reaching almost all the way to her waist.

Her beauty look was natural yet stunning, with a soft nude shade on her slightly parted lips and flawless skin. Her eye makeup was likewise done in neutral tones, with just enough to accentuate her gorgeous gaze. In the picture, she posed with one arm across her chest and the other hand tucked under her chin. She stared directly at the camera in the smoking hot snap.

The post received over 29,700 likes within just one hour, and also racked up 367 comments from Anna’s eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“This set is hot,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“You look stunning in black!” another fan added.

“Absolutely wonderful,” one fan said, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Black is definitely your color,” another commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a snap that was taken in Stockholm, Sweden. She wore a figure-hugging white mini dress that showed off her long, toned legs to perfection. The dress had a top portion that almost resembled a blouse and a tight skirt that clung to her curves, and the overall look flaunted her hourglass physique.