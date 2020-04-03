Tamra Judge Reveals If She’ll Watch ‘RHOC’ Season 15 And Explains Why She’s A Fan Of ‘RHOBH’

Tamra Judge watched 'RHOC' before she was cast for Season 3.

Tamra Judge was a regular viewer of The Real Housewives of Orange County when it began airing in 2006 but will she continue to watch the show now that she’s quit her full-time position?

While appearing on a podcast earlier this week, Judge revealed that she will be tuning in to see her former co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Braunwyn Windam-Burke, appear on the new episodes of Season 15, which will likely air on Bravo sometime later this year.

“Oh sure, I’ll watch it,” Judge confirmed on Kickin’ It with Kelly. “I watched it before I was on it and then when I was on it, and then the funny thing is when I was on it, I didn’t really watch it. But now I think it’s going to be fun to watch it as a viewer and not a cast member.”

According to Judge, she will likely struggle to watch certain scenes of the series because she knows too much about what goes down behind the scenes. After all, she appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County for 12 seasons.

When asked which other Real Housewives franchises she enjoys, Judge said she likes to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and said she enjoys the fact that the cast doesn’t deal with as much petty drama as other housewives of the franchise. She also said that she finds it interesting to see what they are wearing and the places they are going throughout the new seasons.

“One thing I like about RHOBH is they’ve had pretty much the same cast for a long time, minus Lisa,” Judge continued.

Up until she quit in June of last year, Lisa Vanderpump was one of the two longest-running cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with the other being Kyle Richards.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge appeared on an episode of Vicki Gunvalson’s podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki, last month, where she admitted to praying that she would not be asked back to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County. As she explained to her co-star and friend at the time, she knew she couldn’t turn down the money but knew it wasn’t the right thing for her to go back because she was had recently been dealt with news that her ex-husband, Simon Barney, was battling stage three throat cancer.