Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Bikini Bod In Throwback Beach Snap

Savannah Prez showed off her insane physique to her 752,000 Instagram followers on Friday, April 3, with her most recent post, in which she sported a bikini.

The photo captured the Belgian fitness model enjoying a day at the beach. As she noted in her caption, this is a throwback from the sweet summer days before the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic caused by a new coronavirus.

Prez could be seen walking in the sand with her back to the camera. She looked over her left shoulder as she smiled at the onlooker. A low orange-hued vegetation covered the hill in the background. According to the tag, the photo was taken in her native Belgium, though she didn’t get more specific than that.

Prez rocked a mismatched two-piece bathing suit that flattered her curves. On her upper body, Prez had on a bandeau bikini top in a bright orange shade that matched the color palette of the photo. The tube top clung to her torso, offering a good amount of coverage. The front of the bikini was not visible in the shot, given her pose.

She teamed her top with a pair of white bikini bottoms that contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. The bottoms sat high on her sides, baring her strong hips. The bikini also featured a thong bottom, which put her booty front and center. Prez didn’t share where her swimsuit was from.

Within two hours of being posted, the photo has garnered more than 23,500 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be a success with her followers. Users of the social media platform who are fans of Prez took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her post.

“This summer will be different whether we’re quarantined or not. If we are not, I hope everyone sees it as a blessing,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a praying hands emoji.

“Oh my GODDESS,” replied another fan, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

In her caption, Prez shared that she anticipates the upcoming summer to be very different. She added that, on a more positive note, she has used the time at home to stay as active as possible while helping her clients and fans to do the same via the home workouts she has been putting together. She recently shared an example of her home workouts on her IGTV. The video showed her in light blue shorts in the clip as she powered through a workout that focused on her lower body, as The Inquisitr noted.