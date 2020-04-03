Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Remains In ICU After Accident, Teen’s Dad Says Last Night Was ‘A Tough One’

The 15-year-old daughter of Bachelor in Paradise star Michelle Money continues to be cared for in an intensive care unit after a skateboarding accident that happened last weekend. Michelle’s daughter Brielle has been in a medically-induced coma since the accident and on Friday, the teen’s father Ryan Money shared some updates via his Instagram page.
Michelle took to her Instagram page earlier this week to ask for prayers for Brielle. She explained a bit about what happened that led to this stay in the ICU and she has shared several updates since then. Brielle’s dad Ryan has also been sharing updates and he had a lengthy one containing a lot of specifics that he posted on social media on Friday afternoon.
Ryan included a couple of photos of Brielle’s CT scan from Thursday that showed the fractures on the teen’s skull. He explained that the CT scan did bring good news, in that the swelling and bruising around Brielle’s brain had gone down.
Michelle’s ex-husband also explained that the nurses had gotten a different kind of bed for Brielle’s room in the ICU. The teen is at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, and many of the kids who stay in the ICU are younger than Brielle.
Update: April 3rd @ Noon *The CT scan yesterday (the pics of her skull and the fractures are from this CT Scan) gave us a bunch of good news. The bruising and swelling in Brie's head has gone down. No new swelling. *Also, Brie had a blood clot in her jugular, the angiogram showed the blood is now flowing through that vein. *The nurses worked overtime and got Brie on an airbed. This will allow them to move her around better and be more comfortable for her. Keep in mind at Primary Childrens there are a lot of small kids who are a lot easier to move around. Brie being older has its pluses (more tolerance of medicine) and its disadvantages (she is hard to move around and it takes longer to do most anything with her). *Michelle went in last night @ 8pm. Brielle had the worst night since she has been there. The pressure in her brain was almost twice as high as it has ever been. It was a rough night and definitely for the 2 steps forward she had with the Scans yesterday this was a step back. The doctors are not sure why this happened and have been working on her all morning. She had a lot of fluid in her lungs and they sucked that out, along with congestion in her sinuses. Brie is definitely at risk of infection. They have her on antibiotics but this also has its negative side effects. They have since got her pressure down a bit but are giving her much larger doses of medicine. They said that if her numbers get up that high again they will have to put her in a deeper comatose state/ medically induced coma. They have been trying to wean her off of these drugs and it does not seem like that is going to happen today. – we have had a bit of negative news today. Been a tough one. – THANK YOU again for your prayers – we are using them up. I will update again probably later tonight.
Ryan said that the fact that Brielle is a bit older helps in that she can better handle her medications. On the other hand, he explained, it’s harder for the staff to move Brielle around. This new airbed should make that a lot easier.
While those initial updates from the CT scan and bed change were positive ones, Ryan also had some setbacks to detail. He said that Michelle stayed with Brielle overnight and sadly the teen had the worst night she’d experienced since landing in the ICU. The pressure in her brain seemingly skyrocketed and the doctors found quite a bit of fluid in Brielle’s lungs.
Love this kid so much❤️ My heart is so full. Another good day in the books. It has officially been 72 hours. (Longest hours of my life) Hopefully we have hit the peak in her swelling and can start working her off some of these meds tomorrow evening to see if she can manage the pressure on her own. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the AMAZING nurses and doctors and technicians and therapists and staff and volunteers and ALL OF YOU!! THANK YOU FOREVER!!! @primarychildrens ????????
The doctors had been hoping that on Friday they could begin to wean Brielle off the medications that were keeping her in the coma and they had started that slow process. However, after these overnight issues, it’s looking like Brielle may not be ready for that. Given all of that, Ryan noted that the past day or so had been a tough one.
It sounds as if Brielle still has a long road ahead, but both Ryan and Michelle have noted their gratitude for all of the support they have received. Both of them are doing their best to keep Bachelor in Paradise fans and the rest of the family’s support system looped in and everybody is rooting for Brielle to pull through and fully recover.