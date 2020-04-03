Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Remains In ICU After Accident, Teen’s Dad Says Last Night Was ‘A Tough One’

The 15-year-old daughter of Bachelor in Paradise star Michelle Money continues to be cared for in an intensive care unit after a skateboarding accident that happened last weekend. Michelle’s daughter Brielle has been in a medically-induced coma since the accident and on Friday, the teen’s father Ryan Money shared some updates via his Instagram page.

Michelle took to her Instagram page earlier this week to ask for prayers for Brielle. She explained a bit about what happened that led to this stay in the ICU and she has shared several updates since then. Brielle’s dad Ryan has also been sharing updates and he had a lengthy one containing a lot of specifics that he posted on social media on Friday afternoon.

Ryan included a couple of photos of Brielle’s CT scan from Thursday that showed the fractures on the teen’s skull. He explained that the CT scan did bring good news, in that the swelling and bruising around Brielle’s brain had gone down.

Michelle’s ex-husband also explained that the nurses had gotten a different kind of bed for Brielle’s room in the ICU. The teen is at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, and many of the kids who stay in the ICU are younger than Brielle.

Ryan said that the fact that Brielle is a bit older helps in that she can better handle her medications. On the other hand, he explained, it’s harder for the staff to move Brielle around. This new airbed should make that a lot easier.

While those initial updates from the CT scan and bed change were positive ones, Ryan also had some setbacks to detail. He said that Michelle stayed with Brielle overnight and sadly the teen had the worst night she’d experienced since landing in the ICU. The pressure in her brain seemingly skyrocketed and the doctors found quite a bit of fluid in Brielle’s lungs.

The doctors had been hoping that on Friday they could begin to wean Brielle off the medications that were keeping her in the coma and they had started that slow process. However, after these overnight issues, it’s looking like Brielle may not be ready for that. Given all of that, Ryan noted that the past day or so had been a tough one.

It sounds as if Brielle still has a long road ahead, but both Ryan and Michelle have noted their gratitude for all of the support they have received. Both of them are doing their best to keep Bachelor in Paradise fans and the rest of the family’s support system looped in and everybody is rooting for Brielle to pull through and fully recover.