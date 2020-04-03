Colombian Bombshell Anllela Sagra Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Black Underwear

Anllela Sagra spiced things up on Friday, April 3, when she teased her 11.6 million Instagram fans with an update in which she showed off her chiseled physique in underwear.

For the photo, Sagra was down on the carpeted floors while sitting over her heels. She placed her hands behind her for support as she leaned her torso back. The Colombian fitness model tilted her back to the side as she shot a daring gaze at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

Sagra sported a pair of Calvin Klein panties in black with a white and gray elastic featuring the brand’s name in black. The underwear bottoms sat below her bellybutton, showcasing the model’s taut abs and obliques. The bikini panties had high legs that bared her hips and teased her toned booty.

Sagra paired her underwear bottoms with a matching crop top. The top featured long sleeves and a high neckline. The thin fabric clung to her torso, helping to showcase her chest.

The brunette bombshell wore her hair swept over to one side and styled down in large, loose waves. Sagra wore minimal makeup that embraced her natural beauty.

In her caption, she jokingly asked what day it was, alluding to the fact that the COVID-19 quarantine has made her lose track of time.

In under a half hour of being published, the photo racked up more than 42,300 likes and upwards of 380 comments, proving to have been an immediate hit with her fans and followers. Users of the social media app used the occasion to share their admiration for ht model, taking to the comments section to praise her beauty and physique.

“Happy Friday beautiful lady,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a long string of heart-eyes emoji.

“I love this omg,” replied another fan, following the words with a fire emoji.

“Lock me down with this lady,” a third fan chimed in, including a crying emoji at the end of the comment.

“ou looking so hot [fire emoji] and [see no evil monkey emoji] cute babe,” another one added, topping the reply with a string of face blowing a heart kiss emoji.

The model is known for a lot of things, but shying away from showing off her body certainly isn’t one of them. Sagra recently posted a racy short video that showed her in a white semi sheer tank top while wearing no bra or anything else underneath. Her chest was pretty much visible through the top, putting on a daring capture for her followers, as The Inquisitr has previously reported.