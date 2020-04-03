Saweetie Sits On Boyfriend Quavo’s Lap In Intimate Photos For Adorable Birthday Photos

Saweetie’s rapper boyfriend Quavo, who is a member of Migos, celebrated his birthday yesterday and spent it with his girlfriend. On Instagram, Saweetie shared two adorable photos of the couple on his big day and they haven’t gone unnoticed by fans who ship the duo.

Saweetie stunned with her long dark hair in braids. She wore a white crop top with Quavo’s face on it and paired her ensemble with multicolored jeans and sparkly silver sneakers. The “My Type” songstress accessorized herself with a thick gold necklace and large hoop earrings. She opted for long pointy nails acrylic nails as well as long eyelashes for the occasion.

Quavo also sported his dark hair in braids. He put on a white T-shirt, jeans, and white lace-up sneakers. The “Too Much Shaft” hitmaker rocked numerous chains, bracelets, and small stud earrings.

In the first shot, Quavo was photographed sitting down outside on a chair. Saweetie sat on his lap and turned around to look directly at him. Quavo was captured giving a wide mouth expression while looking directly at the camera lens. He raised one arm while Saweetie placed her hand on his knee.

In the next slide, Saweetie was snapped wrapping her legs around her man. She faced him and was photographed from behind. They both looked into each other’s eyes and had been caught in an intimate moment.

For her caption, Saweetie wished her “baby” a happy birthday. She explained that she is so proud of him and that she loves him “for life.”

According to Famous Birthdays, Quavo turned 29 years old. The “Bad and Boujee” chart-topper is the second most popular celebrity born on April 2 as well as the 39th most popular rapper on the site.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 652,600 likes and over 4,100 comments, proving to be popular with her 5.2 million followers.

“Love how he looks at you girl #couplegoals,” one user wrote.

“Y’all so freaking cute,” another devotee shared.

“Girllllll, the way he looks at youuuuuu,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“If your man don’t look at you like Quavo, then leave him,” a fourth admirer commented.

Saweetie is no stranger to impressing her social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Icy Grl” entertainer stunned in a light blue and white plaid ensemble. She sported a full fringe and her dark hair up in a bun. Saweetie applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and long eyelashes for the upload that consisted of three photos.