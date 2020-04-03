With Parks Closed, Disney Will Begin Furlough For Some California And Florida Workers In Two Weeks

Disneyland and Disney World parks and resorts are indefinitely closed in response to the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, April 3, The Associated Press reported that The Walt Disney Co. will begin furloughing some workers at Florida’s Disney World and California’s Disneyland in two weeks. The announcement was delivered as a response to the spreading coronavirus. Due to the pandemic, officials do not know when the businesses will be able to reopen.

Originally, on March 27, the Walt Disney Co. said that park employees would be paid through April 18 while parks remain indefinitely closed, according to Vox. The first set of furloughs are scheduled to start on April 19.

Those with non-essential jobs will be furloughed, though they will remain Disney employees. As continued Disney employees, those who are furloughed will continue to have access to all healthcare benefits. Employee and company premiums will also be paid by Disney. Staff currently enrolled in continuing education classes that Disney has paid for may remain in the classes as well. Selected employees are also allowed to use paid vacation time at the beginning of the furlough too.

These are difficult, awful times. Sadly, the furloughs at Disney were inevitable. BUT it’s worth noting — Disney is paying BOTH employer and employee premiums for health insurance during furloughs. The bar has been set. Other companies in similar positions must do the same. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 2, 2020

The company has not yet shared how many park employees, often referred to as “cast members,” will be furloughed. In Florida, there are 75,000 employees at Walt Disney World. There are 31,000 cast members at California’s Disneyland. Any portion of those employees could be furloughed.

Walt Disney World is home to the greatest number of employees at a single location in the U.S., and more than half of those workers are part of a union contract.

As the novel coronavirus crisis continues to wreak havoc on the Walt Disney Co., the company’s top executives have taken significant pay cuts in recent weeks. Bob Iger, an executive chairman and recent CEO, chose to forgo his entire salary, according to Variety. Current Disney CEO Bob Chapek opted for a 50 percent cut to his salary. Starting April 5, all vice presidents will receive a 20 percent cut. Senior vice presidents will see a 25 percent cut, and executive vice presidents will get a 30 percent cut.

Earlier this week, the company issued a statement to Disney World annual pass-holders. Reservations at the Florida resort and park are still being accepted for any date after June 1. Though no official date has been set, the announcement to pass-holders serves as an idea of when officials hope the businesses will be able to re-open.

This is only the fourth time Disneyland has closed since it first opened in 1955. March 16 closures also marked the first time in the company’s history that all six theme park resorts were closed at the same time.