Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Left With Multiple Scratches Following Her Fight With Kourtney

Kim Kardashian recently shared that she had several injuries from her fight with Kourtney Kardashian.

The two sisters went head-to-head while filming an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in October 2019. The fight was broken down into two episodes, beginning with the E! show’s season premiere. During the fight, KUWTK fans saw the two exchange harsh words and accusations. According to Hollywood Life, what fans didn’t see was that Kourtney had left Kim with several scratches on her arm and back. The outlet shared several photos from the fight, which were obtained by E! network. Kim had sent the photos to Kris Jenner after the fight took place.

Kim recently discussed the fight during her virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. During their discussion, Kim revealed that the scratches from Kourtney caused her to bleed, which was why she felt the need to retaliate, per HL. She also shared that the fight wasn’t her finest moment, and she typically wouldn’t have gotten violent if Kourtney’s scratches weren’t so painful.

Kim also told Fallon that Kourtney’s ongoing behavior was the root of their fight. Kourtney had previously expressed that she was unhappy with filming the show, and Kim said she had begun to take it out on her sisters and the show’s crew. Kim said that she and Khloe were simply trying to help their sister find happiness before the conversation went south.

During Thursday night’s episode of Keeping Up, Kourtney expressed her desire to separate from her family professionally. Following her fight with Kim, she shared with Malika and Khadijah Haqq that she was tired of the way Kim has been treating her. She was also upset with Khloe for seemingly siding with Kim when they get into a fight.

“Every day they just pick on me and I just can’t do it anymore. I’m almost more mad at Khloe than Kim. I expect it from Kim, but Khloe takes everyone’s side except for me when I’m not even asking her opinion,” Kourtney admitted.

As they were talking, Khadijah suggested that Kourtney take some time away from the show if it’s truly upsetting her to film with her sisters. Ultimately, Kourtney took her friend’s advice. The mother of three recently shared on Twitter that she was stepping away from filming. She said that she wants to focus on raising her children and her lifestyle website, Poosh.

Following the fight, Kim and Kourtney resolved their issues by having a discussion when the cameras weren’t rolling. The two then decided to take their children to Armenia, which was shown during Thursday’s episode.