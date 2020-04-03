‘Black Widow’ Gets Fall Release Date As ‘Mulan’ Is Pushed To Late July

Disney's biggest releases have found new dates on the calendar after their debuts were postponed.

Disney has announced more changes to its release lineup in response to the novel coronavirus, which already forced the studio to delay many of its releases scheduled in the next few months. Deadline is reporting that the studio has announced new dates for many of its films, and has also shifted some of its titles to Disney Plus.

Black Widow, which was originally slated for a May release, has now taken the spot of Eternals on November 6. The move has caused a chain reaction in the Marvel release calendar, as Eternals took the spot previously occupied by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in February. As a result, the sequels to Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Captain Marvel have all been pushed back as well, as has the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The move means that there will be more than a year without a Marvel movie in theaters, the first time that’s been the case in almost a decade.

In addition to Black Widow, Disney also announced that Mulan, which was originally set to be released in March, will now be released on July 24 instead. That release date was previously held by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise, which will now come on July 30, 2021.

Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl adaptation is now forgoing a theatrical release entirely, and will be released on Disney Plus instead. Disney also announced that it was pushing a swath of other movies from their original release dates, including Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds comedy about a man who realizes he lives in a video game, which is being pushed from July 3 to December 11. Indiana Jones 5 was also pushed a year, from July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022. Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch has also been pushed from July 24 to October 16.

The studio also has a number of movies that still have no announced release date, including The Personal History of David Copperfield, Antlers, Woman in the Window, and The New Mutants.

The wave of release date shifts is just the latest announcement from Disney, which has had to adapt to the threat of the coronavirus in a number of ways across its divisions. The company’s parks in Anaheim, California and Orlando, Florida remain closed indefinitely, although the company has said that it will continue to pay park employees through at least April 18. Disney’s top leadership has also had to take a series of pay cuts in order to keep the company afloat as it loses many of its revenue streams.