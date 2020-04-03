Sierra Skye Sizzles In Revealing Crop Top And Pink Underwear

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye thrilled her 4.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot snap taken indoors that showcased her incredible curves.

The ensemble Sierra wore in the sizzling post was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Sierra stood in front of a background that featured her bed tucked away towards one side of the frame, a large green plant positioned to the right, and wide-plank hardwood floors. Natural light streamed in through several large windows in the space. However, all eyes were on Sierra’s tantalizing curves.

The stunner rocked a long-sleeved white top with the word “Angel” emblazoned on the chest in black and neon pink font. The top had a figure-hugging fit that showcased Sierra’s toned physique, and it was made even more scandalous because of it’s ultra-cropped length. The shirt ended partway down Sierra’s breasts, exposing a scandalous hint of under boob to her eager followers.

The beauty’s toned stomach was on full display as well, and her sun-kissed skin looked incredible against the white of her top.

Sierra paired the long-sleeved top with some dusky rose bikini bottoms. The bottoms dipped low in the front, ensuring that plenty of Sierra’s flat stomach was on display, and stretched high over her hips. The sides had a tie detail that had strings tumbling down Sierra’s toned thighs and curvaceous hips.

The photo was cropped just above her knees, so not all of her legs were on display, but there was still plenty to love in the smoking hot snap. The beauty’s long blond locks were pulled up atop her head in a messy bun, with several strands escaping to frame her face. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of gold hoop earrings and a delicate bracelet on one wrist.

Her followers loved the smoking hot post, and it racked up over 25,500 likes within just 30 minutes. It also received 289 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“My little angel!” one fan said, referencing Sierra’s top.

“Slaying sexy ravishingly gorgeous stunning angel looking sizzling,” another follower added.

“Stunning love this shot babe,” another fan commented.

Sierra has been finding different opportunities to take sizzling snaps around her house to share with her Instagram followers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a picture in which she rocked a skintight tie-dye mini dress that hugged her enviable curves. She posed in front of her refrigerator for that update and flirtatious told her followers “I’ll be your snack” in the caption of the post.