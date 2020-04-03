Suzy Cortez Flaunts Famous ‘BumBum’ In White Lingerie & Feather Boa

Suzy Cortez kicked off the weekend with another hot social media update that showed her in skimpy white lingerie. The Brazilian bombshell has been lighting up her Instagram page with multiple photos a day while clad in minimal clothing. The latest addition to her page showed the social media starlet in only her undergarments, much to the delight of fans.

Cortez faced her back toward the camera and looked over her left shoulder. She did not reveal her exact location but appeared on top of a sleigh bed covered with a white duvet and pillows. There was a large window directly in front of her, as well as a set of sheer white drapes. The fitness model barely covered up in a tiny white thong that sat high on her hips. The silky bottoms tucked deep into her “bumbum,” offering generous views of her round base.

The back of her bra was visible in the photo, sitting right below her bronze shoulders. The lace top had a beautiful pattern than included flowers and vines. Pulling her arms behind her, the 29-year-old held onto a gorgeous white feather boa. The piece draped perfectly off her legs, drawing attention to her defined quads. She added a small circular bracelet to her wrist as well as a pair of large hoop earrings.

Cortez opted to wear her flowing mane down and curled, hitting right at her panties. The model added a bold application of makeup, lining the tops of her lids with purple eyeshadow. She added some shimmer to her cheeks with a fun highlighter, including a line of blush right below it.

In the caption of the post, Miss BumBum World 2019 urged followers to join the fans-only section of her account. Earlier in the day, she shared a post about the lucrative website that earns her six figures a month. The upload has attracted plenty of attention for the starlet with over 8,000 likes and more than 130 comments.

“Suzy, you are so hot mi amor,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red rose emoji to the end of his comment.

“Look into my eyes, I’m the only mirror you need,” a second Instagram user wrote on the photo.

“Wonderful gorgeous,” another admirer added alongside two flame emoji.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the black-haired beauty sizzled in another scandalous photo. That time, she flaunted her six-pack abs in a mismatched micro bikini that had fans buzzing.