Meg Turney Shows Off Incredible Curves In ‘Resident Evil’-Inspired Cosplay

The cosplay model sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, April 3, cosplay model Meg Turney delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing photo, inspired by the video game series Resident Evil.

The close-up shot shows the Twitch streamer dressed as the character, Jill Valentine, while posing in front of a red backdrop. Meg placed one of her hands on the side of her face and gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

Her costume featured layered tank tops and a statement necklace. The low-cut ensemble put her ample cleavage on full display. In order to better resemble Jill, Meg also sported a short brunette wig and blue contact lenses. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they were excited for the release of Resident Evil 3. According to Wired, the new game is a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Meg’s question.

“Played last night at midnight and completed my first run. As a huge fan of the original I feel like I’m one of the only people who likes this reimagining,” wrote one commenter

“Already got my copy!!!!! I’m super stoked right now!!!!!” added another Instagram user.

Many of Meg’s followers also proceeded to compliment the 33-year-old stunner. While some simply left a trail of fire and heart emoji to express their admiration for the expert cosplayer, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Out of all the sexy outfits and amazing shoots this simple pic is one of my faves. D*mn. (Although I love all the other pics too),” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Oh my, you’re so gorgeous!” added a different devotee.

The Internet personality has not yet responded to the comments. Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon amassed more than 23,000 likes.

The digital influencer often cosplays as characters from popular video games, television shows, and movies. Last month, she uploaded a sizzling snap in celebration of the release of the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, in which she wore a suggestive costume based on the character Isabelle, a fictional Shih Tzu, from the Animal Crossing franchise. That provocative post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.