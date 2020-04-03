Pauline Tantot Shows Off Major Cleavage In A Revealing White Tank-Top

Blond beauty Pauline Tantot tantalized plenty of fans around the world on social media after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself on Friday, April 3. The model took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.5 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 25-year-old bombshell — who is of French and Persian descent — wowed in the snapshot as she was photographed outdoors. She exuded a candid yet sexy vibe as she posed in front of a lake with her booty propped out. Pauline averted the camera’s lens as her gaze fixated on the ground beneath her. Furthermore, she did not appear to be wearing makeup for the snapshot.

Her long highlighted blond locks were not styled as they fell down her back and over her shoulders in natural looking waves. What demanded the most attention in the photo, however, was Pauline’s killer figure, which she displayed in a sporty yet revealing outfit.

For her top, Pauline opted for a white tank-top, which featured two thin strings that went over her shoulders and down her back. Although the garment was loose, it still managed to flaunt the beauty’s voluptuous assets, especially as Pauline tugged on the top’s hemline to pull it lower. The tank’s plunging neckline also exposed an ample amount of sideboob and cleavage.

Pauline paired the tank with gray sweatpants that also flaunted her curvy figure as it drew attention to her pert derriere. The athletic garment’s elastic waistband further highlighted the model’s flat midriff.

In the post’s caption, Pauline called herself “dangerous.” She additionally revealed that the outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she is partnered up with. Finally, she asked her users if she should cut her locks.

The eye-catching snapshot was received with widespread support from many of Pauline’s fans, accumulating more than 110,000 likes in the first hour after going live. An additional 500 followers also took to the comments section to verbalize their praise and positive reactions on the model’s flawless figure, her outfit, and her stunning looks.

“OMG you are so gorgeous,” one user commented.

“You are the most beautiful,” a second user added.

“Beautiful woman with a beautiful body,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are becoming one of my favorite Instagram models,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Pauline has shared a number of smoking-hot photos of herself on social media recently. Just on April 1, she posted a snapshot of herself in tube top and sweatpants that flaunted her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. The sexy post accumulated more than 250,000 likes.