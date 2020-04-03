Sofia Bevarly Stuns In Tiny Black Bikini For Hawaiian Throwback

Sofia Bevarly’s social media update this past Thursday showed the model in a tiny black bikini. The South Florida native has been dreaming of better days before COVID-19 swept through the country, sharing a sizzling throwback shot from a past trip. In the caption, the model reminded fans to stay inside if they’re in doubt, referencing social distancing.

Bevarly appeared on the side of the frame, posing with one hand on her hip. She let the other arm fall to her side, resting it on her sun-kissed thigh. The scenery was perfect, with waves breaking just at her back. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, and the sun beat right on Bevarly’s brown shoulders.

She flaunted her killer figure in a tiny black bikini. The bottoms sat snug on either side of her hip, drawing attention to her trim tummy and toned legs. Her top was the traditional triangle fit, barely covering her chest. Bevarly’s straps were worn loose at her back, allowing for ample cleavage and a hint of sideboob to show.

The American model let her loose locks fall at one shoulder, shielding herself from the beating sun with a khaki baseball cap. She opted for minimal jewelry, adding a small silver ring on her left pointer finger. The model, who has been linked to internet personality Dan Bilzerian, kept it casual with a light application of makeup. In addition to a small amount of blush, Bevarly added clear gloss to her lips.

The Florida International University grad stood next to a sign stuck into the sand, warning of a dangerous shorebreak. This helped to get her message out loud and clear. The 23-year-old tagged photographer Jessica Wertheim in the post as well, sharing that she wants to be in Hawaii right now.

The update has proved to be a hit thus far, earning the brunette cutie over 59,000 likes in addition to upward of 500 comments. Most fans were quick to rave over Bevarly’s figure while a few others thanked her for the sexy safety message.

“Absolutely beautiful you be safe love you,” one follower wrote, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Don’t be sad Sofia you will meet your friends soon so you and your friends will join in Hawaii,” another Instagram optimistically shared.

“Good lord, if this is it, you won the worlds finest….like the pinnacle of what I think is attractive,” a third social media user complimented, adding a few flame emoji to the comment.