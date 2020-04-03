Nata Lee Shows Off Spectacular Curves In Red-Hot Lacy Lingerie

Nata Lee took to her Instagram feed on Friday, April 3, to do what she does best: tease her 4.7 million fans and followers with a sultry capture of her herself.

The blond bombshell shared a snapshot in which she rocked a red-hot lingerie set that did her curves nothing but favors. On her upper body, Nata Lee had on a lacy bra with thin straps that went around her neck. The bra also featured a thin fabric and loose structure that helped to accentuate her buxom physique. The bodice included lace details that added sheerness to the top, while remaining solid enough to cover her chest and prevent the image from violating Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity, which includes female nipples.

Nata Lee teamed her top with a pair of matching lingerie bottoms with thin straps that sat low on her sides, showcasing the model’s strong hips. The bottoms also boasted lace, adding texture and romance to the lingerie. The model didn’t reveal where her set was from.

The Instagram star sat on the bathroom counter near a window with one leg up by the opposite sink. She stated in the caption that this is how she soaks up the sun in the absence of a balcony.

The model wore her blond hair loose in a messy updo that evoked strong ’80s vibes.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was an immediate hit with her fans. Within he first hour of being published, the photo racked up more than 128,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments, suggesting a lot more interactions will follow in the coming hours. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty in a host of languages.

“Screen is burning,” one user raved, trailing the words with a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“I fell in love,” replied another one, following the message with a red heart emoji.

“You’ve caught all my sunshine dear,” another one chimed in, topping the comment with a long string of emoji depicting fire, different hearts and smileys.

“Princess,” another one added, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

As her followers will surely know, Nata Lee has made a name for herself thanks to her racy photos. The stunner often takes to Instagram to share a myriad of shots in which shows off her beauty and physique. Recently before posting today’s photo, she shared another one that showed her in a pool while wearing a white top and bikini bottoms. Her top was completely see-through from the water, teasing her chest.