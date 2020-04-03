Brooke Baldwin Becomes Second CNN Anchor To Test Positive For Coronavirus

'I am OKAY,' she wrote on social media.

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports. She’s the second anchor at the network to have tested positive for the potentially-fatal disease in a matter of days.

On Friday afternoon, Baldwin took to Instagram to explain how she came down with the illness.

“It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever,” she wrote.

Baldwin’s symptoms, and their sudden onset, don’t match the general symptoms and progression of COVID-19 that’s seen in most patients (that is, those who have symptoms at all), according to Healthline. The medical information website notes that symptoms of the respiratory illness that derives from the novel coronavirus generally come on slowly and increase in severity. Early symptoms can include dry cough, fever, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Baldwin’s symptoms, such as chills and body aches are generally more often seen in patients with seasonal flu. However, not everybody experiences the same symptoms of the same diseases in the same time frame.

She also noted that she had been taking necessary precautions, such as social distancing and “doing ALL the things we’re being told to do.”

However, Baldwin says that she is “OKAY,” and that she’s “one of the lucky ones” because she’s healthy and has no underlying medical conditions. At 40, she is not in the age group that is considered most at-risk of developing serious complications of, and even dying of, COVID-19 — which is to say, the elderly. However, it bears noting that more than one young, healthy adult with no underlying medical conditions has died of COVID-19 in the United States since the outbreak.

She also noted that she expects to be back on TV and seeing her audience “real soon.”

“And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now. Sending [love],” she wrote.

And in a final, sad note, she wrote that she’s been listening to Bill Withers on repeat. The singer-songwriter passed away Thursday at the age of 81.

“I knew him, adored him, and will miss him,” she wrote of Withers.

Baldwin is the second CNN anchor in a matter of days to have publicly revealed that they’re battling COVID-19.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chris Cuomo announced this week that he had come down with the disease. His recovery, however, was by no means easy. The 49-year-old anchor said that he lost 13 pounds to the disease, and at one point he was shaking so hard from chills, and so delirious from fever, that he chipped a tooth and was hallucinating.