Colton Underwood Said Being On ‘The Bachelor’ Helped Him Realize He’s Not Gay

Colton Underwood revealed that being on The Bachelor helped him answer questions about his sexuality. He said that the reality dating show gave him time to reflect on relationships and realize he is not gay.

The former Bachelor In Paradise star had been making media rounds with the release of his memoir The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight about being a virgin before appearing on the reality dating show and how he often questioned his own sexuality while battling rumors.

During his sit down with the entertainment news outlet the former NFL player was asked what it felt like to face his sexuality as a contestant on The Bachelor. The 28-year-old said he had questions in his youth but had nobody he could confide in.

“I never acted on anything. I think there were questions there and I either internalized it or moved forward with football,” Underwood said.

The former football star said being a part of the reality show allowed him time to reflect and confront his sexuality head-on. Whereas previously he hid behind constantly training and his devout faith.

“Going on The Bachelor was a way for me not to be able to run from a relationship…[The show taught me] that I’m straight and I’m very, very attracted to Cassie [Randolph] and women — but it would have been OK if it would have been the other way too.”

He hoped that people who read The First Time would take away the message that it should not matter what your sexuality is as long as you true to yourself. The author mentioned how difficult it was growing up in the culture of football and a religious family while contemplating whether or not he was straight.

Underwood told a story of how rumors of his sexuality circulated in high school. The football captain had broken up with his girlfriend and students started the rumor which even reached his mother, who told him that the family would support Colton no matter what.

“There was a rumor going around my high school that I was gay because I broke up with one of my girlfriends,” The Bachelor star said.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Underwood opened up about his difficulties in high school which involved students mocking him for his appearance in addition to spreading rumors about his sexuality. Even though him and Cassie are not yet engaged he said he’s confident she is the one for him.