Kim Kardashian West’s New Documentary Gets Slammed By Critics: ‘Garish And Gross’

Kim Kardashian West‘s latest project, documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project just received a scathing assessment in its first review. Published in Variety, the review claimed that the special, which is being released on the Oxygen Network, is “unpleasant” and even “gross.”

This is far from the social media mogul’s first foray into the television world. In fact, Kardashian West first rose to fame largely thanks to her family’s reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, the new two hour special was the reality star’s latest attempt to continue her focus on criminal justice reform.

Kardashian West has been an active voice in rallying for specific justice reform laws and individual cases — even meeting with President Donald Trump — and confessed that she was in the middle of a four year apprenticeship with a law firm and planned to eventually become a lawyer herself.

Her father, Robert Kardashian, was a lawyer himself who famously defended O.J. Simpson in the sensational 1995 trial.

However, critics have said that the documentary does little to further Kardashian West’s cause, focusing more on the Instagram star than on the actual topic.

For example, the critique noted that the final shot of the two-hour special was on the reality star, seriously reading a dictionary and focusing on the word “justice” rather than the actual cause itself.

The critic also suggested that the need for the subjects to reveal a “heart-wrenching” backstory or confession seemed almost exploitative.

“There’s something garish and gross about a star personalizing an important cause by asking vulnerable people to open a vein on-camera and then never bothering to get back to the cause itself,” it read.

“The idea of decarceration, here, is an opportunity to listen, and to be shown listening. Kardashian West has every right to make money through various endeavors while keeping her volunteer work going in the backbeat of her life, but there’s something grim and too obvious by half about shots of her calling Alice Johnson, to tell her that Trump has granted clemency, in full glam on the set of a photoshoot,” it concluded.

The new documentary comes after the Kardashian family made headlines following a shocking physical fight between Kim and older sister Kourtney on their reality television show.

The altercation even earned a comment from brother Rob Kardashian. Rob joked that his two sisters looking as if they were filming an episode of The Bad Girls Club, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.