Australian Bombshell Natasha Oakley Shows Off Killer Figure In White Bikini

Natasha Oakley showed off her incredible beauty and physique to her 2.1 million Instagram fans on Friday, April 3, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself putting on makeup while rocking a tiny bikini.

For the photo, the Australian model and designer posed with makeup kit in one hand. Oakley held a nude lipstick in the other hand close to her face, as if in the process of applying it. Oakley shot a coquettish look at the camera, displaying intense eyes and her lips parted.

Oakley rocked a two-piece bathing suit in white, which contrasted with her sun-kissed skin, making her glow. The top featured an underwire structure that pushed against the model’s chest, helping to accentuate her ample cleavage. The bra also boasted a V-shaped cutout in the middle, teasing a bit of her chest.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame, leaving her taut midsection exposed. Oakley sported a matching white shirt over her outfit, though she wore it off her shoulders. According to the tag she added to her post, her swimsuit was from Monday Swimwear, the brand she launched with Devin Brugman back in 2014.

In her caption, Oakley indicated that this photo was a behind-the-scenes from her recent photo shoot with Modeliste Magazine.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has garnered more than 13,300 likes and upwards of 100 comments, proving to be popular with her fans and followers. Users of the social media app used the space below the picture to express their admiration for Oakley, taking to the comments section to shower her in compliments and emoji.

“Obsessed with this,” one user raved, trailing the message with a heart-eyes emoji and hands raised.

“Never getting over how beautiful you are,” replied another user, following the words with a red heart emoji.

“So stunning Tash!” third fan chimed in, including an emoji blowing a heart kiss at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” another one added, topping the comments with a heart-eyes emoji and an Australian flag.

Oakley uses her strong social media presence to promote her work as a model and also her swimwear line. The model recently did the former, as The Inquisitr has previously written, by continuing to share snippets of the cover shoot she did for Modeliste Magazine. For these pictures, Oakley rocked a tight-fitting one-piece with a plunging V-neckline. The monokini also featured large cutouts on the sides with curved edges, drawing attention to her hourglass figure.