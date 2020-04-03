Lele Pons Flashes Derriere In Black Bodysuit With Sheer Cover

Lele Pons added another smoking hot photo to her feed while clad in a black bodysuit with a sheer cover on top. The latest upload to the model’s Instagram contained three sexy images, which she told fans were throwbacks. Pons shared that she is contemplating going back to the hairstyle pictured, seeming to seek the advice of her 40 million-plus followers.

The first photo from the Friday post showed the YouTuber posing with her back to the camera. She appeared to be inside in a well-lit bedroom, though it isn’t exactly clear where the photoshoot took place. Sunlight hit the wall at Pons’ back, reflecting into the camera and brightening up the shot. She looked spectacular in a tight black bodysuit that did a great job of showing off her beautiful curves.

The sexy number tucked into her pert derriere, showcasing her flawless backside. The top of the outfit had spaghetti straps, complete with metal clasps. She added a sheer black cover-up that was adorned with beaded flowers. The detailing on the piece was intricate, covering her in all the right places. She wore her long, blond locks crimped in the middle while the bottoms of her tresses fell to her mid-back.

The cutie opted to go jewelry-free but added glam with a gorgeous application of makeup on her face that included blush on both her cheeks, light eye shadow, and vibrant red lipstick. The Venezuelan hottie expertly contoured her nose while highlighting her beautiful features. The next image showed the 23-year-old standing in profile, offering a better glimpse of her fit thighs.

Finally, the last photo in the batch included an up-close shot of the babe. She appeared front and center, looking into the camera with an open-mouth stare. The internet celebrity ditched the sheer black top, opting for a neutral white sweater instead. Her striking application of makeup was on display once again, much to the delight of her fans.

Pons shared that she was looking through old photoshoots when she decided to add this throwback. The update proved to be an instant hit, attracting thousands of likes and comments in just minutes of going live.

“Ok, I am dead now, stop being so beautiful,” one of Pons’ fans gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Stay safe baby, love you Lele!!,” a second fan added while seeming to reference the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Wow gosh this is so amazing,” another Instagrammer chimed in, adding two flame emoji.