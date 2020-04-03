Kindly Myers Poses By the Window In Barely-There White Lingerie: ‘Dreaming Of The Outside World’

Kindly Myers is longing for a trip outside. The American model took to her Instagram account today to express her desire to leave her house in a sizzling new post that has her 1.9 million followers talking for more reasons than one.

The blond bombshell was seen posing in front of a window decorated with long white drapes in her latest social media appearance. The sunlight streamed through its open blinds, illuminating the seemingly empty room where she stood. In the caption of her post, Kindly explained that she was “dreaming of the outside world,” as she is currently practicing social distancing and isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Because she didn’t have anywhere to go, Kindly was dressed to the bare minimum in the steamy shot. She flaunted her “professional smokeshow” status in a set of barely-there white lingerie that left very little to the imagination, making for an NSFW display that proved hard to be ignored. The set included a sexy lace bra with thin shoulder straps, one of which she let slink down her shoulders in a teasing matter.

The social media sensation flaunted even more of her curvaceous physique by sporting a white thong that could have easily been overlooked upon first glance at the photo. The minuscule undergarment showcased Kindly’s round booty in its entirety, as well as her sculpted thighs and calves. Its thin waistband — the only part of it actually within eyesight — sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Kindly did not add any accessories to her racy look, ensuring that all eyes were on her incredible figure. She gathered her platinum tresses over to one side of her shoulder to keep them from falling in front of her face, which was done up with a full application of makeup that made her stunning features shine.

It wasn’t long before the jaw-dropping post was flooded with likes and comments. Within just one hour of going live, the upload has been double-tapped over 7,000 times and has drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kindly was “so unbelievably hot and sexy.”

“I love this and you,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re so beautiful, and great bod,” commented a fourth admirer.

Kindly has been sharing a slew of eye-popping photos to entertain her fans during the quarantine. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her killer curves in a tiny crocheted bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 22,000 likes and 400-plus comments.