‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings: Kevin Frazier Debuts As ‘Matt,’ & Monica Ruiz Back As Dr. Escobar

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings for the week of April 6 promise drama when a doctor returns and a pilot comes to the rescue, per Highlight Hollywood. Flo will badger the physician while the pilot will have an unscheduled trip to make.

Flo Badgers Dr. Penny Escobar

Monica Ruiz appears as Dr. Penny Escobar. She is slated to appear on Monday, April 6, Tuesday, April 7, Friday, April 10, and Monday, April 13.

The Inquisitr reported that Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be pre-empted to show a repeat of the show’s 30th anniversary special episode.

Flo will stop by Dr. Escobar’s office. After Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) sends her some flowers, the blonde decides to visit the doctor. She wants to find out if there’s anything Sally can do to prolong her life.

However, Dr. Escobar will be jumpy when Flo asks her a few questions. This may alert Flo that not everything is as it should be and she may become suspicious. The physician may plead that she cannot disclose any information as she would be breaking the confidentiality between a doctor and her patient.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that Flo will spot some evidence at the doctor’s office. She may not be able to get hold of the document while the physician is present but she will try to get a sneak peek at it at another time.

Kevin Frazier debuts as Matt, the Forrester’s pilot.

Kevin Frazier is the co-host of Entertainment Tonight and was recently cast in the role of one of the Forrester Creations’ employees. Frazier’s original air date was Friday, April 10 but he will now appear on the CBS show on Monday, April 13.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Matt’s services may be needed while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is in Las Vegas. He recently followed Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to the desert to get to know her better.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Shauna will take him for a special VIP tour which may require the services of a pilot. Ridge will be blown away as Shauna shows him the hotspots in the city and they enjoy a night out on the town.

An alternative story line would include Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that she will find out that her husband and Shauna are in Vegas. Brooke may call up Matt so that she can get to Ridge as soon as possible.