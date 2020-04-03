Alexa Collins Shows Off Killer Body In Black Lingerie & A Pink Blazer: ‘Pop Of Color’

Alexa Collins brightened up her Instagram feed on Friday afternoon with a new post featuring a “pop of color.” In the series of photos, the model sported a black lingerie set that left little to the imagination and a bright pink blazer as she posed in a dark living room. The post certainly no doubt drove her fans wild.

The photos showed Alexa standing in an open doorway, which appeared to lead into a living room. The room was very dimly lit and blurry, but a window in the background provided a hint of light and revealed a couch. Alexa stood out against her dark surroundings in her bubblegum pink blazer, which was left open to show off her tanned skin and toned body.

Alexa’s look featured a sheer, black lace bralette with triangle-shaped fabric and scalloped edges. The lingerie’s plunging neckline did little to contain her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out on all sides. The back of the bralette divided into two thin straps, which exposed even more skin.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped, lacy thong. The front of the thong remained low on the babe’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her pert derriere and long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Alexa finished off the look with the slightly oversized, open-front blazer. In some shots, the blazer’s sleeves fell to her elbows. The model did not rock any accessories, but she did sport a full face of makeup. Her glam included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, smoky eyeshadow, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Alexa’s shoulder-length, blond hair was styled in neat curls.

The first photo showed Alexa turned around to give fans a glimpse of her round booty. The blazer pooled around her elbows as she looked over her shoulder at the camera. In the second shot, Alexa leaned on the door frame and allowed the light to wash over her muscles. Finally, the third image gave fans a frontal view of the look as Alexa pulled the blazer open and parted her lips.

The post garnered more than 4,000 likes and just over 150 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are absolutely lovely,” one fan said.

“Goddess!!” another user added.

Alexa’s dedicated fans will know that she has rocked this lingerie before, but in a slightly different style. Earlier this week, the model posted an edited photo where the lingerie was covered in bright sequins, which her followers loved just the same.