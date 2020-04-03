Daisy Keech Flaunts Killer Curves In Revealing White Crop And Denim Jeans

American babe Daisy Keech caught the attention of thousands of fans around the world on social media after she shared a series of snapshots featuring herself on Friday, April 3. The blond beauty shared the post on her Instagram account with her 3.5 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 20-year-old model switched between a number of sultry poses in the slideshow — which consisted of four photos — as she photographed herself outdoors. She exuded a content vibe as she laid out on the grass, likely in her backyard, and stared down the camera. She rocked a full face of makeup that brought out her natural beauty and complemented her fair complexion, including foundation, highlighter, blush, sculpted eyebrows, a light pink lipstick, mascara, and eyeshadow.

Daisy’s long blond locks, which appeared to be styled straight, fell away from her face and onto the green grass as she laid down. What demanded the most attention in the snapshots, however, was the model’s curvaceous assets, as she flaunted them in a revealing outfit.

The model’s top, which was cropped, was white and did not leave much to the imagination. The tiny garment featured a plunge that flaunted much of her voluptuous chest. As Daisy had opted to go braless underneath, a large amount of cleavage was also exposed. The cropped garment further allowed Daisy’s flat core to come into view in one of the snaps.

Daisy paired the revealing top with a pair of form-hitting jeans — a favorite of hers when it comes to bottoms. The jeans, which were faded blue in color, were loose towards her ankles, but tightly hugged her curvaceous hips and backside up top. Her pert derriere was flaunted further as Daisy snapped a close-up shot. The model finished the look off with a pair of black and white sneakers that featured a flame design.

In the post’s caption, Daisy told her millions of followers that their “mind is so powerful,” before asserting that everyone’s “perspective is shaped by experiences.” She continued the lengthy caption by offering more wisdom to her fans.

The slideshow was met with widespread support from many of Daisy’s fans as it garnered more than 200,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. More than 1,400 followers also vocalized their positive thoughts in the comments section, complimented the beauty on her looks, her outfit, and her figure.

“You are so gorgeous,” one user commented.

“You are a goddess,” a second user added.

“I do not have words for how pretty you are,” a third admirer chimed in.

“The most beautiful,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Daisy has served a number of sizzling looks on Instagram recently. Just on March 31, she posted a stunning photo that displayed her curves as she rocked a crop top and jeans, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 430,000 likes.