Dr. Anthony Fauci To Get His Own Bobblehead, Proceeds From The Sales Will Go To Charity

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist who has become the face of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, will soon get his own bobblehead, Reuters reports. Some of the proceeds of the sale of the toys will go to charity.

A bobblehead, for those unfamiliar, is something not unlike a toy doll, with the head mounted on a spring, such that it “bobbles” when the toy is jostled. They’re generally collectors items rather than toys to be played with, and they’ve been used to represent everything from real people, to pop culture icons, and, in particular, baseball players, as the toys are often given out or sold as souvenirs at baseball games.

Now, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee has produced a bobblehead of Dr. Fauci. The museum intends to sell them for $25 each, with $5 of every sale going to the American Hospital Association, to help the group raise money to get masks and other personal protective equipment for health care workers.

Dr. Fauci’s bobblehead will feature the physician wearing a suit, and making a motion demonstrating the importance of “flattening the curve.”

Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said that Dr. Fauci is just the guy America needs right now.

“He isn’t trying to spin things. He isn’t trying to make people happy and tell him what they want to hear. He’s actually telling them, you know, how he sees it as an expert. And I think that’s really what we need him this time,” he said.

According to the museum, the dolls are available for pre-sale only, and are expected to ship no sooner than July 2020.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci has become America’s voice of reason as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. This is the first bobblehead of Dr. Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984,” reads a description of the product on the museum’s website.

Dr. Fauci, for his part, seemed nonplussed that he’s going to be rendered as a toy.

“That’s nice if people want to do it, but I have other things to worry about,” he told Fox & Friends on Friday.

Elsewhere, Dr. Fauci has become a merchandising icon on products other than bobbleheads. As CNN reports, the doctor’s image can be found on socks, t-shirts, and even prayer candles. At a Rochester, New York doughnut shop, pastries featuring the doctor’s face sell out as quickly as bakers can make them.