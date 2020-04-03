Qimmah Russo Sizzles And Shows Off Her Fit Body In A Tiny Black Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo showed off her incredible physique in her latest Instagram update, stunning her 1.5 million Instagram followers with the way her body looked in a tiny black bikini with neon green details.

The swimsuit was from the brand Colorsuper, and Qimmah made sure to tag the company in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She posed inside in her home, with a dining table and couch visible in the background, as well as several windows with neutral shades half-pulled down. The space was filled with natural light, and Qimmah’s curves were on full display in her skimpy swimwear.

The bikini top featured triangular cups crafted from black fabric, with thin neon string connecting them in the middle and stretching around her neck. She placed both hands on her chest, accentuating her cleavage in the skimpy top. Though she implied in the caption of the post that she was showing off her chiselled abs, her chest was also on display.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that left little to the imagination. The bottoms featured a tiny triangular patch of fabric with the brand’s name emblazoned in neon green type, and a neon green band along the top with straps that stretched over her hips. The color looked stunning against her skin, and accentuated her sculpted physique to perfection.

Qimmah’s long locks cascaded down her chest in natural curls, and she had a huge smile on her face in the first snap. In the second picture, she altered her pose slightly, turning to the side to show off more of her physique. She still had a smile on her face as she flaunted her fit body in the revealing bikini.

In the caption of the post, Qimmah also directed her followers to a link where she provided some resources for healthy eating.

The post racked up over 4,400 likes within just 29 minutes, and many of her eager followers raced to the comments section as well, as the post received 124 comments.

“You getting thicker,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving Qimmah’s curves.

“You look perfect!” another follower added.

“Amazing body,” one fan commented.

“You’re so deliciously perfect,” another said.

Recently, Qimmah showcased her enviable curves in a skimpy ensemble — and also showed off a much different hair look. As The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell posed a snap in which she rocked a snug white crop top and tiny pink striped shorts that left little to the imagination. She took two selfies in the sexy ensemble, and also showed off her sleek, blond hair in the shots.