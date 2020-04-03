‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Sonny’s Worried, Cyrus Is Resistant, & Michael’s Looking Ahead

General Hospital spoilers tease that the week of April 6 will contain plenty of action, even though viewers will not be seeing a new episode on Friday. Cyrus has many people in Port Charles frantic and scrambling and that’s not ending anytime soon. There’s also more with Michael and Nelle’s battle on the way and this may bring some surprises soon.

Due to the production hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC is starting to air encore shows on Fridays for a while. Luckily, at least until May 22, the network still plans to air new shows Mondays through Thursdays.

SheKnows Soaps details that Jason and Sam will try to come to terms with another shift in their relationship. Jason told her that he wanted her to back away from trying to get the best of her parole officer, as he is terrified that she could end up back at Pentonville. Given that Cyrus is there too, Jason worries that he can’t protect her if she doesn’t lay low.

The week ahead will also have Laura and Robert taking a run at Cyrus. Laura is not aware of the situation with Jordan and TJ since as mayor of Port Charles she is being kept out of the loop. She is working on her own strategies for dealing with the mob boss and she will try to face him down during Monday’s show. However, Cyrus isn’t easily intimidated, and Laura may not make much progress here.

Brando's encounter with Mike leaves him shaken. Was staying in Port Charles the right choice to make?

Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @lldubs pic.twitter.com/NEYok5uNfH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 2, 2020

Something about Brando will prompt some concerns with Sonny in the days ahead. After that, Sonny will worry about Carly too. At this point, however, General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal whether or not those two things are related to one another.

Next Wednesday’s show will focus primarily on Carly. General Hospital spoilers detail that this episode will include scenes from Carly’s youth and apparently fans can expect to learn some surprising tidbits during this special episode.

Bobbie gets rattled by news of some sort next week and Nina will do her best to have a positive influence on Nelle. Michael works on how to forge forward now that Wiley’s gone through his surgery and Soap Central notes that Willow will be leaning on Chase.

Liesl will get a visitor as she remains behind bars and General Hospital spoilers reveal that Peter will be thinking about ways to get Robert off his back. Jax will have a surprise for Nina and it sounds as if soon viewers will see Sonny and Nikolas butting heads.

The buzz is that Cyrus will keep everybody in Port Charles hopping for the foreseeable future, despite the numerous efforts in play to try to take him down. General Hospital spoilers hint that there is plenty of action coming during the week of April 6 to keep fans buzzing and everybody will be anxious to see where the chaos heads next.