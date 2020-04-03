Dasha Mart Teases Fans & Tugs On Tiny Bikini Top In Sultry Snaps

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart kicked off the weekend with a sultry Instagram update that was sure to get the attention of her followers. The post saw her wearing a skimpy bikini while soaking up the sun.

The beauty’s tiny, string swimsuit was made of blue and turquoise fabric. The top had small triangle cups that left plenty of her cleavage exposed. The thong bottoms tied around her hips with thin strings.

Dasha’s post consisted of two photos that saw her sitting in a lounge chair outside on a deck that was partially surrounded by palm trees. The photo was tagged at 1000 Palms Hideout in Miami. Dasha did not say when the snaps were taken.

The first picture captured Dasha from behind at a slight angle. She was on her knees not quite sitting on her bare feet as she arched her back, showing off the smooth skin on her perky derrière. Her shapely back and shoulders were also prominent in the snap. The model turned her face to the sky and closed her eyes as the sun hit her face. Her long tresses fell down her back.

Dasha got a little flirty in the second image, which saw her from the front as she sat on one of the chairs with her legs slightly spread. She tugged on her bikini top with her thumb, calling attention to her voluptuous chest. The pose also showed off her long legs. She wore a smile on her face as she held her face to the sky.

The model wore a full face of makeup that included bronze eye shadow, contoured cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. She also wore a bold red polish on her nails.

Dasha wrote the caption in Russian. A translation from Google Translate revealed that she lamented the current situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of her followers commented on the post, with many replies written in Russian. That being said, some of her English-speaking fans gushed over the titillating snaps.

“Bikini looks good on you! Stay positive, happy and thankful,” one admirer wrote.

“Amazing beauty!” said a second Instagram user.

“very worth seeing,” a third fan commented.

“You look amazing,” a fourth follower told her.

Dasha, with her long legs and hourglass figure, has a knack for making just about everything she wears look amazing. Luckily she enjoys sharing photos that show her modeling a variety of outfits that range from bikinis to sexy lingerie. She recently flaunted her curves in a flirty floral dress.