Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Perky Booty & Lean Legs In Thong Bikini

Mexican beauty Ana Paula Saenz gave her 986,000 Instagram followers something to talk about with her latest update. The new snapshot saw the babe wearing a thong bikini while striking a sultry pose that showed off her perky booty and lean legs.

In the new addition to her feed, the 21-year-old model was seen outdoors in her skimpy bikini. In the photo, Ana was photographed poolside, posing with her toned backside facing the camera, making her perky booty the main focus of the shot. She was looking over her shoulder to face the camera with a sultry look on her face. The bright sunshine made her flawless skin glow. Her background consisted of an infinity pool and the stunning views of the ocean.

The bombshell sported a light blue-and-white polka-dotted bikini set from an unknown brand. From what was visible, the strapless bandeau-style bikini top had a ruched design with a big cut-out along the bottom — showing a glimpse of her underboob. Also, the garment had off-the-shoulder sleeves that wrapped around her lean arms.

The Bang Energy elite wore a matching thong that clung to her slender waist, seemingly boasting high leg cuts hat helped highlight her hips and elongate her toned legs. Like the top, the bottoms also had a ruched look.

Ana wore a long brunette hair down and parted in the middle, her sleek, straight locks also hanging down her back. She sported a fresh makeup look consisting of sculpted brows, thick mascara, eyeliner, a dusting of pink blush, and pink lipstick. The only visible accessory was her gold bangle.

The model asked her followers to share their “favorite beach.” According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Ibiza, Spain.

The new upload garnered more than 57,000 likes and over 760 comments in less than 24 hours of being live on Instagram. Many of her flocked to the comments section to shower her with adoring messages, telling her how stunning she looked, while others raved about her killer body. Some followers were rendered speechless, dropping a mix of emoji instead.

“My favorite beach is the one you’re at. You are my favorite Instagram model! You’re so beautiful!” one of her admirers commented on the post.

“You have a unique style, and you are very attractive. For me, you are the prettiest Mexican woman,” another fan echoed.

“You’re so amazingly beautiful, and you have a great body. You be safe in these scary times,” a third social media user chimed in, adding a trail of emoji.

“Perfect beach body,” wrote a fourth Instagram follower.