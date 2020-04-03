Fitness Model Lucia Javorcekova Rocks Ultra-Short Crop Top That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Lucia Javorcekova stunned her fans and followers with her most recent Instagram post, in which she showed off her incredible physique in a too-short crop top that exposed plenty of skin.

The photo captured the Slovakian fitness model sitting in front of a full-length mirror as she held her phone next to her to snap the selfie. Javorcekova was sitting on the floor with her legs bent to the side. She rested one hand on her knee for support as she looked at the camera with intense eyes and lips slightly parted.

Javorcekova wore a white crop top with short sleeves and a classic crew neck. The shirt sat ultra high on her torso, leaving a generous amount of her underboobs exposed. According to the tag she added to the photo, her top was courtesy of Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of black underwear bottoms, which sat high on her sides. The panties were placed below her bellybutton, showcasing the Javorcekova’s taut stomach and slender waistline.

In her caption, Javorcekova noted that Fridays in self-quarantine can be “glam with a bit of fun.”

Within just a few hours of being published, the photos has amassed more than 90,800 likes and nearly 700 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Users of the social media platform used the post to share their admiration for Javorcekova, taking to the comments section to praise her beauty and physique. As per usual, the comments were written in a host of languages, showing that she has fans around the globe.

“Woooow best body,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a couple of OK hands signs and a blue heart emoji.

“Looking so sexy,” replied another fan, following the message with a few smiling devil emoji.

“Made my day!!” a third one chimed in, including a heart-eyes face and a top with upwards arrow above emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hot Lucia,” another one added, topping the reply with a string of fire emoji.

As her followers will know, Javorcekova isn’t one to shy away from the camera. She often takes to her social media page to show off her body, as she is unapologetic about her admiration of the human form. TheInquisitr previously noted that the model recently posted one such example, as she posed with a fishnet bodysuit that bared her booty. Underneath the see-through suit, she wore a black bra and matching panties.