National Stockpile Rewrites Website After Jared Kushner Calls It ‘Our Stockpile’, Reports ‘Washington Post’

Kushner made his debut at the daily coronavirus press briefing Thursday, and made a claim that fact-checkers immediately disputed.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner made his debut appearance at the daily White House coronavirus press briefing Thursday, where made a claim about the Strategic National Stockpile that was quickly refuted by media fact-checkers. But by Friday morning, according to a Washington Post report, the government website describing the stockpile had changed its wording to more closely match Kushner’s claim.

The Strategic National Stockpile is “an enormous stockpile of emergency medical supplies” maintained by the federal government to respond quickly in the case of emergencies and disasters that require a fast and massive public health response, according to a report by National Public Radio.

As the coronavirus pandemic threatens to overwhelm state and local capabilities to deal with afflicted patients, governors have made requests to the Trump administration to receive supplies from the stockpile. But at Thursday’s briefing. Kushner appeared to shoot them down.

“The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile,” Kushner said, as quoted by Post reporter Aaron Blake. “It’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles that they then use.”

But as Blake and other fact-checkers noted, the description on the government’s own website said that the stockpile is intended to be used “when state… responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts.”

After Jared Kushner’s comment about how the Strategic National Stockpile is not supposed to be for states, lots of people pointed to the fact that its own website says it is. The language on the website has now been changed. My screenshot from last night vs. one from today: pic.twitter.com/UwJFAr7uoV — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 3, 2020

As CNN fact checker Daniel Dale noted, in the tweet above, by Friday morning that wording on the government stockpile website had been changed. The new wording emphasized that “states have products stockpiled, as well,” and that the national stockpile is to be used as a “a short-term stopgap buffer” when states run low on their own stockpiles.

At the same press briefing Thursday, Trump himself blamed state governments for supposedly failing to maintain their own stockpiles, according to a Guardian report, claiming that the federal stockpile was only a “last resort” for states in need of medical supplies.

But as the Post report noted, other pages on government websites continue to describe the stockpile as intended for use by states, including the Department of Health and Human Services site which says that the national stockpile is intended to “supplement and resupply state and local public health agencies” doing a national emergency.

Kushner has recently emerged as a key figure in the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, though he has no apparent experience with pandemics or public health issues. But in one recent task force meeting, Kushner reportedly said that he has “gotten a lot smarter about this” and “done my own projections,” concluding that some governors are exaggerating their need for critical supplies, such as live-saving ventilator machines.