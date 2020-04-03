Normani Sizzles In A Lavender Savage X Fenty Lingerie Set On Instagram

Normani posted several ravishing photos of herself rocking Savage X Fenty on Instagram.

The “Diamonds” singer dazzled in her Instagram slideshow. Normani has been showing off several looks in her Savage X Fenty lingerie since becoming one of the brand’s ambassadors. Her most recent post did not disappoint, as she is wearing a lace bra and panties set in the photos. As she shows off her lingerie, she was photographed being wrapped up in the white curtains behind her. The singer gave a sultry look to the camera as she posed with one hand holding the curtain and another next to her face.

The second photo in the slideshow gives Normani’s fans a more detailed look at the lingerie set. She is squatting down in the photo, and her face has been cut out of the image. Normani’s cleavage and toned stomach are on full display in the snapshot. Her derriere is also shown as she is sitting perched in the photo. Fans can also see that Normani is wearing a silver chain for the campaign.

In the third photo of the slideshow, Normani is in what appears to be her bathroom. The “Motivation” singer is sitting with her hands crossed as she flaunts her lingerie once again. Her legs are crossed as well as she looks slightly away from the camera. Normani also has her hair styled in a messy bun, which is placed on the top of her head. The singer’s makeup adds to the sexy look, as she has on highlighter on her nose and forehead. The singer also added lip gloss with a brown lip liner to finish off the look.

According to Billboard, Normani was the first celebrity to become a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty. The brand picked Normani to lead the pack back in November 2019. She shared with Vogue that she was honored to work for the brand when she learned that she was chosen. She also added that she was handpicked by Rihanna herself, which made the decision to take the offer a no-brainer. Since then, several celebs like Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney have followed Normani as an ambassador.

Normani’s followers seemed to love her new addition to her Savage X Fenty collection. The singer received thousands of likes and comments from her fans after posting her look.

“Such a stunner,” one follower wrote.

“Quarantine ain’t that bad after all,” a second fan added.

“Whewwwww ya Gorgeous!!!” a third commenter exclaimed.

“She’s a SAVAGE! Classy!!!!” a fourth supporter said.