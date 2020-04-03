Josephine Skriver Shows Off Round Booty In Tiny, Black Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to Instagram to entertain its followers with a throwback video from this year’s magazine photoshoot in the Dominican Republic. In the clip, model Josephine Skriver showed off her backside as she posed in the golden hour sunlight by the beach. She rocked an incredibly tiny, black bikini that left little to the imagination, which her fans loved.

The video showed Josephine standing underneath a tall, green palm tree as the leaves shielded the camera from the blinding sunlight. According to SI Swim‘s caption, the video was captured during the evening golden hour at Sublime Samana Hotel and Residences. In some moments, the palm leaves lifted, showing fans the cloudless sky on a beautiful night. The light washed over Josephine’s tan skin and highlighted her muscles in the swimwear.

Josephine’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied behind her back. Though the model faced away from the camera for the duration of the clip, she did turn in a way that revealed a bit of sideboob in the skimpy top. A fair amount of underboob was on display as well.

Josephine’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, high-low thong. The front of the bikini remained below her belly button to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above Josephine’s hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Of course, her pert derriere was completely exposed, as well as her lean thighs.

The model did not wear any accessories with her swimwear. She also appeared to be mostly makeup-free, though Josephine hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Her long, blond hair fell down her back in messy beach waves.

The video opened with Josephine tugging the palm leaves down as she turned to the side and looked over her shoulder at the camera. She then turned her back to the camera and pushed the branch back up, causing the sun to darken the view. Still, fans could catch a glimpse of the model’s round booty. She looked back and smiled at the camera brightly.

SI Swim’s post garnered more than 140,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with followers. Many of Josephine’s fans left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“This is so pretty,” fellow model Haley Kalil said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Spending my golden hour appreciating a true beauty,” another user said in reference to SI Swim‘s caption.

Josephine’s fans love to see her on any platform, whether it be SI Swim‘s Instagram feed or her own. Last month, she impressed fans with a throwback photo from last year’s St. Patrick’s Day in which she rocked a bright green wig.