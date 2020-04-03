Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Latest Workout Video

Lauren Simpson posted yet another great home workout for her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Friday. The fitness model has been providing her fan base with daily workouts to keep them busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

For her latest workout, Lauren wears a matching sports bra and spandex shorts combo. The bra is gray with darker gray straps and white detailing. The top includes a slightly transparent piece of fabric across the model’s chest, showing off a bit of cleavage. The light gray shorts cling to her sculpted figure, highlighting her robust backside and allowing her followers a nearly unobstructed view of her chiseled leg muscles. The model leaves her midsection bare, showing off her gym-honed abs.

Lauren sports a pair of gray ankle socks with multicolored stripes, ditching the sneakers for the indoor workout. She wears her long, platinum blond tresses pulled back into a low ponytail that flows down her back while pinning the loose strands with a bobby pin. The Instagram sensation adds thick black lashes, eyeliner, eye shadow, and glossy lips to complete the look.

The post consists of six individual video clips, each featuring a different move in the full body long resistance band workout. The only equipment that Lauren uses is a black exercise mat and a green resistance band.

The first video starts with an appearance of fitness coach Mark Carroll. He jumps through the frame as Lauren gets started on front squats.

In the caption of the post, Lauren explains to followers that Mark often teases her for the intros to her videos so she decided to include one of him trying to ruin it.

After the squats, the gym buff moves into neutral grip chest presses. The next video features the model as she powers through some banded RDLs. In the fourth video, she demonstrates single arm rows. For the fifth, Lauren shows off her alternating lunges. The final exercise in the circuit is the upright row.

Also in the caption of the post, Lauren outlines each exercise for her fans and includes some tips on how to properly perform each one. She adds that they should complete 15 reps of each for three to four rounds.

The workout earned over 10,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first several hours of being posted. Lauren’s followers appreciated her latest workout and thanked her for providing them with exercises to try out at home.

“Was running out of home workout ideas! These are so helpful!!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.