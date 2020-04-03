Olivia Mathers Shades Herself With A Book While Lounging Outside In A Tiny White Bikini: ‘I’ll Be Here’

Olivia Mathers took to her Instagram to share another tantalizing image that added some serious heat to her page. The sizzling post was uploaded to her feed on Friday morning.

The Australian model was seen sitting on the edge of a short set of white stairs and leaning up against her house in her latest social media appearance, which was an instant hit with her 575,000 followers. She held up a coverless book in front of her face to provide some shade from the golden sun that spilled over her incredible physique.

Olivia took advantage of the beautiful weather by slipping into a bikini to work on her tan while indulging in her latest read. She opted for a ribbed white two-piece that popped against her already bronzed skin. The set included a bralette-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. She teased her followers by letting one of them slink far down her shoulder to show off even more cleavage than what was already on display thanks to the swimwear’s dangerously low scoop neckline.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that offered another generous look at her killer curves. The daringly high-cut number allowed Olivia to show off her sculpted thighs, while its cheeky design flashed a glimpse at her perky booty. Its waistband was pulled high up on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and toned midsection.

Olivia’s accessories were on point as well. She added a long pendant necklace and gold hoop earrings for a bit of bling and sported a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun’s bright rays. Her blond tresses were wrapped up in a plush white towel that sat on top of her head, indicating that she may have just stepped out of the shower or pool.

Fans were far from shy about showing Olivia some love for the skin-baring new addition to her Instagram page. The image has racked up over 15,000 likes after five hours of going live and has drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“So so stunning!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Olivia was “perfect.”

“Quarantine has never looked so glorious,” a third follower joked.

“Such a vibe,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Olivia has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of bikini photos lately. Just yesterday, she delighted them again by showing off her incredible physique in a skimpy black two-piece that was even more revealing than her look from today. That look proved to be popular as well, earning more than 32,000 likes.