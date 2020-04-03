MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Stuns In Tiny Strapless Blue Bikini

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda showcased her toned body while wearing a blue bikini in a series of Instagram posts.

The 21-year-old mixed martial artist scintillated in the posts for her 214,000 Instagram followers. Although she has been staying home during the coronavirus outbreak the curvy fighter has kept fans updated with posts of her at-home training and bikini shots.

Her last three posts featured the Miami, Florida native in her hometown while she soaked up poolside rays in a barely-there strapless blue bikini. On Thursday she showed off her fit booty in a picture wearing the two-piece. Loureda had one leg in the hot tub portion of the pool and raised the other to accentuate her athletic backside. She had her sculpted left arm up in her curly brown hair with blonde highlights and wore a pair of sunglasses.

The Bellator competitor included a motivational caption which described a low point in her life and how she found power through strengthening her body and inner-self. Over 27,000 Instagram users found their way to the “like” button for the spicy picture.

Fellow flyweight MMA fighter, Gillian Robertson shared her approval with a heart-eyes emoji. One follower was so desperate to get close to the 125 pound beauty that he offered to be put in a submission hold.

“Can you put me in a triangle choke?” the fan joked.

“Mind and soul are strong, but not stronger than that booty,” another follower commented.

It was not only the steamy picture that caught people’s attention. A fan expressed gratitude for the uplifting caption from the professional fighter.

“Really encouraging words. I can say that I am going through a hard time in life….Thank you for the great words,” he wrote.

Hours earlier, Loureda had posted another photo in the same outfit. This time she gave fans a glimpse of her hourglass figure with a straight-ahead shot. She had both arms raised and her eyes closed for this picture which garnered just over 23,000 likes.

Former CBS Big Brother winner Josh Martinez noticed the snap and commented with an emoji. Another fan showed willingness to endure bodily harm from the Tae Kwon Do expert.

“I would let you kick me in the face wearing that bikini,” the fan said.

As reported by The Sun, the model recently denied rumors she had any plastic surgery done. This came after a fan on Twitter accused her of getting more attention because of “implants.” Loureda laughed the claim off and described herself as having “the most natural body.”