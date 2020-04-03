Trump Administration Cut Program To Detect Pandemic-Causing Viruses 2 Months Before Coronavirus Outbreak

The Trump administration cut funding to a program that trained scientists to detect viruses that could become pandemics just two months before the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Wuhan, China.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a program in 2009 as a response to the 2005 bird flu outbreak with the goal of helping staff in China and other countries identify pandemic-causing viruses.

The program is reported to have funded the staff in the Chinese lab that eventually identified the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. Originally, the program doled out $2 million in grants to help labs around the world predict pandemics. The Trump administration cut the funding to the program and it eventually faded out in September, when field work stopped and scientists and analysts were laid off.

Before then, the program — called PREDICT — had identified 1,200 different viruses that could have caused pandemics, including more than 160 novel coronaviruses.

This week, USAID sent emergency funding to the tune of $2.26 million over the next six months to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but critics say that it’s too late to do any good in protecting the world from the current outbreak.

Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, who participated in the program, spoke out about it.

“Look at the name: Our efforts were to predict this before it happens. That’s the part of the program that was exciting — and that’s the part I’m worried about,” he said.

“It’s absolutely critical that we don’t drop the idea of a large-scale, proactive, predictive program that tries to catch pandemics before they happen. Cutting a program that could in any way reduce the risk of things like COVID-19 happening again is, by any measure, shortsighted,” he added.

Jonna Mazet, who led the project for a decade, said that the pandemic didn’t come as a surprise to her.

“The work had been ongoing for some time. And when the crisis hits, everybody stands up and takes notice and says, ‘OK, we believe you,'” she said.

Earlier this year, some lawmakers — like Elizabeth Warren — expressed concern about the closure of the program, saying that it was necessary to address potential pandemics.

While there’s no way to know if the program would have caught the coronavirus before it began its devastating spread around the globe, it is another element that critics can point to when accusing Donald Trump and his administration of having an inadequate system in place for dealing with such a situation.

So far, the pandemic has taken over 52,000 lives and there are over a million confirmed cases of the disease.