Jennifer Aniston Surprises A Nurse Sick With COVID-19

A nurse named Kimball Fairbanks is in isolation from her family after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A Utah based cardiologist nurse named Kimball Fairbanks is in isolation from her family after testing positive for the coronavirus. Jennifer Aniston collaborated with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday evening’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to pop in via video to cheer up Fairbanks and show her some appreciation for her hard work, according to Time.

Kimmel has been doing his late night show live from home in an effort to social distance. He welcomed Fairbanks on his show via video chat to interview her about her symptoms and ask her how she’s doing since her positive diagnosis. The nurse explained that after testing positive for COVID-19 she had to be separated from her two young daughters. While she noted that her symptoms were mild in comparison to most, Fairbanks said that having the coronavirus felt like a head cold combined with the flu.

At the end of the interview, Kimmel brought in Aniston via video chat, much to Fairbanks surprise.

“Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you. I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I just, I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal,” Aniston told her.

“Well, thank you. I really appreciate that,” responded Fairbanks, visibly shocked by Aniston’s virtual presence.

Aniston and Kimmel knew that since she was sick Fairbanks likely is not feeling up to cooking herself meals. When asked how she was getting food while in quarantine, the nursed admitted she had been relying on delivery to feed herself. Kimmel and Aniston then surprised her with a $10,000 giftcard from the food delivery company Postmates. This will allow her to eat whatever she wants while recovering without having to exert her energy. Of course, the gift card will likely last her and her family quite some time.

“But you have to use it all in one shot,” Kimmel joked.

It’s not only Fairbanks that will be receiving the generous giftcard. As a way of showing their gratitude towards hardworking medical professionals during this stressful time, Kimmel and Aniston will also be awarding every one of the nurses on Fairbanks floor with a giftcard as well.

Nurses and other medical professionals are being hailed heroes during this unprecedented time as they put their lives on the line save others. As The Inquisitr previously reported, many nurses have inadequate personal protection due to shortages of safety resources and yet are continuing to work anyway.