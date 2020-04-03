Salma Hayek Does A Yoga Pose In A Tight, Black Dress On Instagram

Salma Hayek recently posted a photo on Friday, April 3, to show her millions of Instagram followers where her head is during quarantine.

In the photo, the Like A Boss actress could be seen on a large table in the center of a room. She is wearing a tight, black dress that stops at her thighs. The short-sleeved dress hugs her body, showing off all of her curves even as it keeps her completely covered up.

Hayek is also rocking a pair of pointy, black stiletto heels to complement her look. The pumps seem to be from Christian Louboutin, as they feature the luxury designer’s signature red bottoms.

Although she looks stunning in her formal attire, Hayek’s pose for the snapshot is what caught the attention of her fans. In the post, she has her hands stretched out behind her as she grabs her ankles, stretches her entire body. She is demonstrating the bow pose, which is commonly practiced in yoga. While posing, Hayek looks off into the distance with a zen yet focused facial expression.

Hayek wears her gorgeous, dark hair in a simple center part. She is photographed with long, loose curls that lay on her back, reaching her waist as she holds her yoga pose. As for her makeup look, Hayek’s fresh-faced application consists simply of eye shadow and a light lip gloss, both in neutral tones.

In her caption, Hayek shared that the current quarantine is beginning to affect her. She shared that being at home due to the coronavirus pandemic has made her find more creative ways to work out. Hayek, who frequently posts sultry photos of herself on social media, also tagged the post as a “challenge,” adding #yogainheels as she joined thousands of other yoga lovers who have been showing off their own poses in pumps.

Hayek’s fans were enamored of her post. The Frida actress received over 200,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her Instagram users shortly after publishing the photo.

“What a shape you have,” one fan applauded.

“You look so pretty,” another follower chimed in, followed by heart emoji.

“Salma better stop playing with us men like this……” one commenter noted.

“Very beautiful, interesting position,” a fourth supporter added.