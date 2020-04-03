Brazilian Fitness Model Bru Luccas Flaunts Shapely Backside In Itty-Bitty Bikini

Bru Luccas added another bomb photo to her Instagram feed this past Thursday, flaunting her shapely backside in an itty-bitty bikini. The Brazilian beauty tagged the photo in sunny Miami, Florida, where she posed on the beach. Visible in the background were the gorgeous turquoise water and an extensive wooden boardwalk right above. Luccas looked like she was ready to hit the surf with a big white board in her hands.

The bikini model rested the side of her head on the surfboard and looked toward the camera with her signature dimpled smile. Sun fell on the model’s shoulders, making the lighting picture-perfect.

Luccas sizzled in an itty-bitty red bikini that flaunted her backside and showed off her shapely legs. The top was secured tightly on her back with a bow, directing attention to her cut shoulders and back. The bottoms were fastened on the sides with ties as well.

Luccas’ nails matched her outfit perfectly and were visible against the white of the surfboard. Luccas opted to keep things simple without any jewelry but added glam to her look with a striking application of makeup. She lined her eyes with dark powder and also used mascara. The fitness model filled in her brows with a pencil, giving them a bushy look. To cap things off, she added a matte lipstick to her pout.

The model parted her hair in the middle, letting her long, curly locks fall to her mid-back.

She added a wave and a few smiley faces in the caption of her shot, indicating that the beach is her happy place. It hasn’t taken long for the sun-filled update to grab the attention of her followers. Fans have already double-tapped the photo over 187,000 times while adding well over 1,000 comments.

“The only thing getting me thru quarantine is bru. Absolutely amazing baby,” one fan complimented alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Super Spectacular and really beautiful,” another one of Luccas’ admirers commented on the photo.

“So gorgeous and feminine. Beautifully sculpted woman???????? @bruluccas needs her own YouTube channel,” a third follower suggested.

Late last month, Luccas flaunted her killer figure in another scandalous outfit. For the image, she opted for something a little dressier in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that hit high on her thigh. She added a white crop top to her upper-half, which showed off her muscular arms. That photo also proved to be a huge hit among fans.