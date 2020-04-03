Amanda Lee Goes Braless In Tie-Front Shirt & White Undies For An ‘Afternoon In Quarantine’

Fitness trainer Amanda Lee showed fans on Friday how she spends her “afternoons in quarantine” — outside with a book, a glass of wine, and a skimpy outfit. The model shared a few photos on Instagram of herself enjoying a sunny day as she sported a cleavage-baring, pink tie-front top and skintight, white underwear that left little to the imagination.

The photos showed Amanda standing in front of a gray outdoor couch under a dark-colored canopy. Stunning purple and red flowers, as well as green shrubs, surrounded the seating area. On the couch, a book and an empty wine glass could be seen. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Amanda and highlighted her toned muscles. She looked ready to bask in the glow in her revealing outfit.

Amanda’s look featured a light pink, long-sleeved, cropped, ribbed shirt that tied in the front of her chest. She did not wear a bra underneath, so her cleavage was on full display and the model looked close to a wardrobe malfunction. Of course, the open-front design also fully exposed Amanda’s flat, toned tummy.

Amanda paired the top with some white, skintight underwear. The front of the undies remained below her belly button to show off her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. The barely-fitting bottoms rippled as the fabric stretched over her pert derriere and shapely thighs.

Amanda accessorized her outfit with a gold, chain choker necklace. She also sported a mostly subtle makeup look, complete with highlighter, pink blush, cat eyeliner, and pink lip gloss. The Poosh fitness columnist wore her long, blond hair up in a tight bun, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The three photos showed Amanda with her round booty popped and her back arched. In two of the shots, she raised her arms above her head, which caused her top to open wider and expose more cleavage. The other image showed the model tugging at her undies as she looked down at the ground.

The post garnered 287,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments in under a day as fans showered the babe in love.

“You look great my love, I love you,” one fan said.

“Ooooh you are spectacular,” another user added.

“So beautiful and perfect,” a third follower wrote.

Amanda always manages to turn up the heat with her posts. In another share last week, the stunner rocked a gray sports bra and booty shorts set that showed off her best assets.